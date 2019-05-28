WWII vet, 95, goes skydiving on Memorial Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A World War II veteran got to live out his dream on Memorial Day.
Luke McLaurine, 95, went skydiving along with three other veterans--91-year-old Jimmy Deaton and Vietnam veterans Tommy Towery and Jerry Melcher.
The group went to West Tennessee Skydiving in Whiteville on Monday to go on their adventure.
McLaurine jumped out of a plane before, but not on purpose. During WWII, he had to bail out of his B-24 after a mechanical failure over Austria. He was later captured by Germans and spent six months as a prisoner of war.
This time, he jumped for fun.
