Another hot afternoon ahead

Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s with heat index readings in the mid 90s. A stray shower is possible, mainly in eastern Arkansas. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. The highest chance for rain and maybe even a storm or two is in eastern Arkansas. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Lows in the low to mid 70s.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower or downpour possible. It’s only a 30% chance, so many areas could stay dry. Highs will only reach the low to mid 80s. Expect a clearing sky Thursday night with lows in the low to mid 60s.
FRIDAY: It will be mostly sunny, dry and less humid. The front will drop just to our south keeping highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows will drop into the 60s again Friday night.
WEEKEND: Saturday looks mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and hot with highs around 90. Most areas will stay dry. Lows will be in the upper 60s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.