Attorney claims two Oxford police officers have resigned after former officer’s arrest in murder case

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The attorney representing the family of a murdered North Mississippi woman says his investigation revealed two Oxford Police officers recently resigned from the department.
This comes after one of their own was charged with murder in connection to the death of Dominique Clayton.
Oxford's mayor would not confirm if the city has received any letters of resignation from Oxford Police officers.
However, she says the board of alderman hasn't taken any action related to resignations.
Clayton was killed inside her Oxford home earlier this month.
Police arrested and charged former Oxford Police officer Matthew Kinne with murder in connection to her death.
Clayton's family has since hired attorney Carlos Moore.
WMC Action News 5 spoke to Moore Wednesday.
"I have a singular interest and my interest is to get justice for the Clayton family,” said Moore.
He says his lead investigator, who's a former law enforcement officer, has uncovered new details in this murder case.
"We were able to confirm through an investigation at least the names of two of the officers that resigned under duress. Basically, were given the ultimatum you resign or get fired,” said Moore.
Moore says the officers resigned between May 19 and May 24.
When asked how his investigators learned of the resignations, Moore said, "These two officers actually admitted to one of the family members of the Clayton’s they resigned.”
Since their alleged resignations have not made it to the board yet, we're not releasing the names of the two officers at this time.
We visited each of their listed addresses. No one came to the door, but we spoke to neighbors.
One woman said she hadn't seen one of the officer’s police cruisers lately, which was odd.
"Usually it's always there, but lately it hasn't been so I don't know what's up with that,” she said.
Another neighbor said one of the officers was always friendly and hearing the officer may have resigned caught him off guard.
"I was speechless. It was something I really didn't think of at the time. I didn't see that coming,” said Jackson Reid, neighbor.
In a statement sent to WMC Action News 5, Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill said "The Oxford Board of Aldermen have taken no recent actions related to Oxford Police officer resignations other than the termination of Matthew Kinne."
The mayor would not confirm if any letters of resignation had been sent to the city on behalf of any police officers.
"I believe she’s a model mayor and I believe she’s doing what she can to be transparent, while also protecting the City of Oxford. She told the truth. No one has been suspended and no one has been terminated,” said Moore.
Personnel matters are discussed between the board and the mayor, typically in executive session.
We also reached out to the Oxford Police Department.
The interim chief's assistant said he had no further statement than what was issued last week.
The Board of Alderman is scheduled to meet June 4.
The Lafayette County coroner says Clayton’s autopsy is complete.
We reached out to MBI for details and were referred to the DA who said there were no details he could release.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.