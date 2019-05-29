Fire crews battle early morning house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A family was able to escape a fire at their Parkway Village home Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out at 3:15 on Deluth Avenue and took firefighters nearly a half hour to get under control. They said much of the fire was in the house's bedrooms.
A husband, wife and dog were home when the fire broke out but were able to escape. The fire woke them up when they noticed their room was hot.
The home did have working smoke detectors. The cause is still being investigated, but Memphis Fire Lieutenant Wayne Cooke said the cause may be electrical.
