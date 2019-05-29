Flowers for Ms. Jean: Neighbors search for family of beloved homeless woman hit, killed by car

People reflected on Ms. Jean’s circumstance, “From my understanding, she does have family and a place to stay, but chooses not to so as not to be a burden on the family,” a Facebook user said. “She’s the absolute sweetest person, but I’ve often wondered if there is some PTSD from abuse as she’ll talk to me but cowers when approached by a man. So usually, my husband and I go together and I give her the bags full of food and drinks while he stays a few steps behind. I really hope she’s ok and pulls through this."