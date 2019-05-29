2 Germantown girls competing in National Spelling Bee

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Germantown students are participating in this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Germantown students Misha Agrawal, a 7th grader at Houston Middle School and Sophia Overstreet, an 8th grader at Riverdale Elementary School, are two of the 526 students participating.
Over the next few days, they'll show off their spelling skills in hopes of becoming the champion.
The top prize winner gets $50,000, a trip to New York City to be on Live with Kelly and Ryan and a trip to Hollywood to be on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.