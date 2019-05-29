'God got me’: Family says Wi-Fi box to blame for Parkway Village house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis family says their Wi-Fi box is to blame for the fire that engulfed their home Tuesday morning.
The blaze happened on the 4700 block Cloister Cove in Parkway Village.
“She was like grandma, the house on fire, the house on fire! I just started running,” Taylor Gardner said.
Gardner was in the home at the time of the fire.
A neighbor tried to put the fire out.
“It’s scary, it’s like a ghost town,” Bill Hancock said.
When Hancock noticed his aunt’s house was on fire he said it was confined initially to the couch - behind it is where they keep their their Wi-Fi modem.
He’s convinced it became overheated.
“The Wi-Fi box didn’t have a fan in the back,” Hancock said.
According to the U.S. Fire Administration, electrical malfunction was the fourth most common cause of house fires and appliances ranked seventh in 2016
Lieutenant Wayne Cooke with the Memphis Fire Department says anything electrical could become a fire hazard at any time.
He says residents should constantly check wiring to see if it’s warm to the touch and replace fraying cables.
The Crawfords had just bought brand new furniture for the home, and now they have to start again.
“That’s alright. God got me,” renter Feliecia Crawford.
Total damage to the home is estimated to be around $75,000.
