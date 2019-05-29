Lakeland commissioners come to agreement on spending for new high school

LAKELAND, Tenn. (WMC) - After months of disagreement over funding a new high school in Lakeland, the board of commissioners came to a unanimous decision.
They voted for a resolution on how the city will fund its new high school. Lakeland Mayor Mike Cunningham said he was able to find a middle ground that would not raise taxes.
The city hopes to use a federal grant to fund the high school.
There will be a 20-day protest period for Lakeland residents to petition for a vote against the use of federal funds to build the high school.
