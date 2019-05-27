Man charged with murder in connection to UT Martin Skyhawks dancer’s death

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A 29-year-old Union City, Tennessee man has been charged with the murder of a UT Martin Skyhawks dancer.
Investigators of the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance of the 27th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office along with the Union City Police Department brought the first-degree murder charge against Tony Mosley.
The charges are for the May 2019 death Decora Alexander, 20, of South Fulton.
Alexander was found stabbed to death in Mosley’s home on Joe Fry Lane in Obion County.
Mosley was arrested this Sunday afternoon, May 26 in Memphis, Tenn. for probation violation.
He was taken to the Obion County Jail where he was charged with murder.
Mosley is awaiting arraignment on both charges.
