Memphis 901 FC prepares for next round of US Open Cup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s almost time to lace up the boots again for U.S. Open Cup action as Memphis 901 FC prepares to host a 3rd round against fellow USL member Hartford FC.
While the club doesn’t have a lot of wins to show for it, the 901 is staying out of the loss column. Memphis is unbeaten in its last four games, all ties, but it’s getting results with 9 goals scored during that period.
It’s a far better attack than the beginning of the season when goals were at even more of a premium. Midfielder Cam Lindley is one of the leaders lately with a goal and an assist in his last 2 matches. Midfielder Dan Metzger contributed with his first goal of the season in last Wednesday Match against Swope Park FC.
“There’s still a lot of room to improve, though,” Lindley said. "We’ve gotten good results over the last four games, but we’ve got a big opponent coming in whom we just played in the last 17 days, so we need to come out and have one of our better games of the year.”
“Our defense has always been there and been sharp and I think we’re started to come together on set pieces and a lot of different people are scoring goals," Dan Metzger added. “I mean, me obviously getting on the score sheet, a lot of guys getting confidence. and working in practices getting goals in the back of the net.”
Head Coach Tim Mulqueen breaks it down even further.
“Goals change games," Mulqueen said. “So, when you get goals it allows your team to play differently. Guys are starting to finish their chances. We are starting to solidify the way we want to play in the final 3rd. Having 2 Strikers has certainly helped us with the numbers int he box. So, I really think we’re starting to hit our stride in that area. We need to continue that, but, I like where we are.”
901 FC hosts Hartford FC at Mike Rose Soccer Complex. Kickoff is 7 p.m. The move out East is due to the Memphis Redbirds being back home at AutoZone Park.
Another schedule change was also announced. Memphis 901 FC will make up their postponed game with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds this fall.
That game will be played Tuesday, September 24 at AutoZone Park. Their match on May 18 was postponed after the first half due to rain. It will be replayed in its entirety.
