A Rain Chances & Cooler Temps On The Way

REST OF THE WEEK: A chance of a few showers will stay possible through the day with the best chances arriving tonight as a weakening cold front approaches the area. The highest rain chances will be in eastern Arkansas but showers will began to weaken as they move east of the Mississippi so most of the area will stay dry. That same weak cold front will move into the area on Thursday, which will give us a slightly higher chance for scattered showers. This front will not bring us a lot of rain, but it will gives a few days of cooler weather. Highs will go from around 90 degrees Wednesday to the mid 80s on Thursday. Humidity levels will also drop down for Thursday and Friday.