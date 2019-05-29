A Rain Chances & Cooler Temps On The Way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Another mild start this morning with temperatures in the 70s, and another round of heat and high humidity this afternoon. High temperatures will top out around 90 degrees and the heat index will be in the mid 90s. A few pop-up shower will be possible.
TODAY: Partly cloudy, hot & humid a stray shower possible, mainly eastern Arkansas. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. High: 89
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy 20% chance of showers. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. Low: 74. Winds: S 10 mph.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower or storm possible. It’s only a 30% chance, so many areas could stay dry. Winds: SW 10-15 Highs will only reach the mid 80s.
REST OF THE WEEK: A chance of a few showers will stay possible through the day with the best chances arriving tonight as a weakening cold front approaches the area. The highest rain chances will be in eastern Arkansas but showers will began to weaken as they move east of the Mississippi so most of the area will stay dry. That same weak cold front will move into the area on Thursday, which will give us a slightly higher chance for scattered showers. This front will not bring us a lot of rain, but it will gives a few days of cooler weather. Highs will go from around 90 degrees Wednesday to the mid 80s on Thursday. Humidity levels will also drop down for Thursday and Friday.
WEEKEND: Saturday looks mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Sunday will be partly cloudy and hot with highs around 90. A stray shower can’t be ruled out Sunday, but it will be very isolated. Most areas will stay dry.