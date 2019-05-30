“All of you should be ashamed”: Family of JPD officer who killed self over accusation of teen’s rape says he was a good man

“James, a good man and a great father and someone who fought for each of you as Americans, was devastated when he found out she was 16! He had no idea she was not an adult! And after he found out he could not live with himself nor bear the thought that he might be found guilty in spite of what he knew to be true about this situation. He could not bear the thought that he might not be able to be a police officer anymore. All he ever wanted to be was an officer. He loved protecting people. He loved serving. And he could not bear the thought that this mistake might cost him his family," they wrote on Facebook.