A break from the humidity in the First Alert Forecast

NEXT WEEK: Mostly sunny skies for Monday with a slight drop in temperatures as highs reach the mid to upper 80s with overnight in the mid to upper 60s. A bit more cloud cover and muggier for Tuesday with partly cloudy skies along with highs in the upper 80s and lows falling to near 70. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. We expect a mostly cloudy sky Thursday for the area with a few showers possible and highs in the mid to upper 80s.