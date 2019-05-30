A break from the humidity in the First Alert Forecast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front is pushing east of the Mid-South tonight. Drier conditions behind the front leave the area with lower humidity and near average temperatures.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear WIND: W 5-10 LOW: 65
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny WIND: NW 5-10 HIGH: 86
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear WIND: NW 5-10 LOW: 67
THE WEEKEND: Tomorrow the area will experience some cooler temperatures, but the heat and humidity return for our weekend. Saturday’s high temperatures will warm into the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of a shower possible. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Mostly sunny skies for Monday with a slight drop in temperatures as highs reach the mid to upper 80s with overnight in the mid to upper 60s. A bit more cloud cover and muggier for Tuesday with partly cloudy skies along with highs in the upper 80s and lows falling to near 70. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s. We expect a mostly cloudy sky Thursday for the area with a few showers possible and highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.