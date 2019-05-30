Collierville school board expected to announce new superintendent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - School is out but the Collierville school district is focusing on next year.
On Thursday night, Collierville’s Board of Education is holding a special meeting where a new director of schools is expected to be announced.
After nearly 40 years in education, Collierville Superintendent John Aitken will retire this summer to spend more time with family, including his twin grandchildren.
Aitken says his perfect replacement is someone who can plan for growth but maintain momentum.
Before he leaves his post, Aitken made one last big hire, announcing last week that Roger Jones will be the new principal of Collierville High School. He was previously principal at the middle school.
CMS assistant principal Anita Swindle becomes the new interim principal until Aitken’s successor names a permanent principal.
The Collierville Schools Board of Education special meeting is at 5:30 p.m. in the community room at Collierville High School.
