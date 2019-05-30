Family believes slain uncle and nephew knew their killer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of an uncle and nephew who were found shot to death in Raleigh wants answers, as police works to solve the two murders.
Family members say the way the uncle and nephew were found tells them the men knew who came inside the house and shot and killed them.
A CrimeStoppers poster with photos of the two men is on three different poles on Egypt Central, the road on which it happened.
"This just took a terrible loss. It hurts so much, it hurt real bad,” said Tanyon Foote, relative.
Tanyon Foote is the mother of 18-year-old Jarico Cooper and the sister of 32-year-old Demarco Foote.
She found the uncle and nephew dead inside their Raleigh home Tuesday.
"My son was a very, very loving son. He was a fun person to be around. He just had a baby. His baby daughter is two weeks old,” said Foote.
Everyone in the neighborhood said they loved Demarco Foote, who was also a father.
An enormous, mourning crowd gathered when police showed up.
"My brother was a lovable person. He would give you the shirt off his back. He would help anyone,” said Foote.
Richard Tabb grew up with Jarico, his cousin. He spent almost every day with Jarico, who had just graduated from Bolton High.
"It's a bad loss. I ain't been able to hold up. I couldn't sleep at all last night,” said Tabb.
Quintavion Gates is also a cousin.
“Jarico was a family man. My uncle, he was a family man. They made sure everybody was straight. They loved their family," said Gates.
Demarco Foote’s son, Michael Coats, found out his father died when he showed up after receiving a call about his cousin, Jarico.
"They said he gone. I just broke down,” said Coats.
This large family cannot fathom why someone would shoot and kill the uncle and nephew.
They believe someone familiar to Foote and Cooper killed them because of the way they were found. It was as if they had let someone inside that they were comfortable with.
"When we went in the house, my daddy was dead sitting in the chair," said Coats.
And Jarico...
“He was laying in front of the TV. It looked like he was asleep,” said Tabb.
The family says they were both shot in the head.
They want just one thing.
“I just want this to be solved,” said Foote.
Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274.
