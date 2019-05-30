901 FC advances to 4th round of US Open Cup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday night was Match Night for Memphis 901 FC and the third round of U.S. Open Cup action featuring an old foe and a new venue.
901 FC hosted fellow USL member Hartford Athletic at Mike Rose Soccer Complex in East Shelby County. The Bluff City’s home Turf, AutoZone Park, is also home to the Memphis Redbirds who are back home this week.
901 beat Hartford in Connecticut three weeks ago, but the Athletic come in on a three-match unbeaten streak.
In the first half, Elliot Collier is taken down in box. That’s a PK in the sixth minute. Captain Marc Birch does the honors to make it 1-Nil 901.
Later in the 21st minute, Cam Lindley’s free kick from 35 yards out front rattles around before Jochen Graf notches it home from in close, 2-Nil Memphis.
In the second half Duane Muckette gets a beautiful through ball to Collier. He taps it to Graf for the goal, his second of the night, 3-Nil Memphis.
901 adds another in the 83rd from Morgan Hackworth.
Final Score, 4-Nil over Hartford Athletic. Memphis advances to U.S. Open Cup fourth-round action where they’ll take on an MLS team.
A blind draw is set for 10 a.m. Thursday to determine which MLS team it will be and where the game is played in a couple of weeks.
Memphis’ next USL Match is on the road Saturday at St. Louis FC.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.