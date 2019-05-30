Few showers today, drying out for the weekend

A cold front will work its way across the Mid-South today. That was the cause of the showers this morning and then cause a few showers and storms this afternoon. Clouds will stick around through the evening, dissipating through the night ahead. Highs will warm into the middle to lower 80s today with a bit lower humidity. Tonight, we will see middle 60s with mostly clear skies and northerly winds around 5 to 10 mph.