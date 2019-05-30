Few showers today, drying out for the weekend

A cold front is sliding across the Mid-South today, this will bring a few showers through the afternoon then cooler, less humid air for the end of the week and into the weekend.
A cold front will work its way across the Mid-South today. That was the cause of the showers this morning and then cause a few showers and storms this afternoon. Clouds will stick around through the evening, dissipating through the night ahead. Highs will warm into the middle to lower 80s today with a bit lower humidity. Tonight, we will see middle 60s with mostly clear skies and northerly winds around 5 to 10 mph.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Winds: West around 5 to 10 mph. High: 84.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 66.
FRIDAY: Humidity levels will drop tonight into tomorrow as drier air moves in behind the cold front that pushes across the region Thursday. We are looking at mostly sunny skies tomorrow with highs in the middle 80s. Overnight lows will stay in the upper 60s for Friday night and into the start of the weekend.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We are looking at a mild weekend with lower humidity on Saturday. Highs will stay in the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday, but it will feel more humid to end the weekend on Sunday. Overnight lows will remain in the 60s region wide this weekend.
NEXT WEEK: Humidity levels and temperatures will rise back into the start of the week ahead. Highs will be in the lower 90s on Monday and Tuesday. Another cold front will help drop temperatures down into the upper 80s on Wednesday, it also may cause a few showers on Wednesday afternoon. We will continue to track this as we move through the week ahead.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
