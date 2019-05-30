2 hospitalized in separate overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating two shootings overnight that sent two people to the hospital.
Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a shooting at Wales Avenue and Tant Road near Nutbush. One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
About 30 minutes later, police say one person was shot on Amselle Circle near Mountain Terrace Street in Frayser.
The victim was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators gave no descriptions of the suspects in either shooting.
