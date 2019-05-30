Man shot to death leaving friend’s home, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man was shot dead in the street leaving a friend’s home early Thursday morning.
Police say it happened between 3:30 and 3:45 a.m. on Brewer Avenue west of Lamar Avenue.
Investigators say the victim was walking home from a friend’s house when he was shot. The friend told police they heard multiple gunshots and found the victim outside.
Police don’t have any suspect description yet and they have not released the victim’s identity.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.