Memphis police searching for 12-year-old boy with mental disorder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a 12-year-old boy in Whitehaven who is considered an endangered runaway.
Police say Jaden Thomas has a mental disorder and left home without taking his medication.
Thomas was last seen around 10 a.m. near Shelby Drive and Hodge Road. Police say he argued with his mother and left his home.
Thomas is described as a black male, about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 115 pounds. He was wearing a white T-shirt with “New Orleans” written on the front, blue pajama pants, white socks and no shoes.
If you see him, call police.
