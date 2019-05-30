Ole Miss remembers the life and legacy of Thad Cochran

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Tributes are pouring in across the Mid-South and the nation for longtime Senator Thad Cochran.
The 81-year-old died Thursday morning in Oxford, after a historic 40-year career of representing Mississippi in the U.S. Senate.
Cochran had a bachelor's and law degree from Ole Miss. His impact is all over the campus and the state of Mississippi. He resigned in the US Senate in 2018 amid declining health. His career in DC spanned more than four decades.
A somber mood Thursday on the campus of Ole Miss.
The Thad Cochran Research Center serves as a towering reminder of Mississippi's biggest advocate.
“Thad brought qualities to our state. Not only in the state, but nationally, that spoke above the den and roar of the marketplace,” said Robert Khayat, Ole Miss chancellor emeritus.
Ole Miss Chancellor Emeritus Robert Khayat was a college classmate of Cochran's.
The two stayed in touch over the years as Khayat rose to lead the university and Cochran rose to national political prominence.
“Thad Cochran was always the same person. He never changed,” said Khayat.
Video from the WMC Action News 5 archives shows Cochran at a Senate orientation in 1978, when he was first elected to that chamber from the U.S. House.
Cochran, a Navy veteran, eventually became chairman of the Agriculture Committee and later the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee.
It allowed him to direct millions of dollars in federal funds to Mississippi, establishing research centers at universities and more.
Cochran helmed the committee when Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast, resulting in billions in aid.
He was known as a southern gentleman in Washington who easily made allies.
But in 2014 he faced a nasty primary fight from Mississippi State Senator Chris McDaniel, a tea party Republican.
The primary featured a national political scandal when unauthorized images surfaced of Cochran's wife, Rose, bedridden and suffering from dementia in a nursing home.
Cochran narrowly won a primary run-off and prevailed in the general election.
“I think he gave all of us a sense of well-being, of honesty, of virtue,” said Khayat
In 2017 Cochran was officially recognized as the 10th longest serving senator in US History.
Cochran’s political papers will be stored in the Ole Miss political archives. Funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized.
