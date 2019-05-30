Rain and a few storms in the First Alert Forecast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move through the Mid-South over the next 24 hours, bringing isolated to widely scattered showers and storms to much of the area, followed by a much need break from the heat and humidity.
TONIGHT: Isolated Showers WIND: SW 5-15 LOW: 74
THURSDAY: Isolated Showers WIND: W 5-15 HIGH: 85
THURSDAY NIGHT: Decreasing Clouds WIND: NW 5 LOW: 66
THIS WEEK: Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and a bit more humid with highs again in the upper 80s along with overnight lows in the upper 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs near 90 and overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders
