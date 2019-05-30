Showers this morning, nice weekend ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few showers and storms will be possible early this morning, but everyone will not see rain. There will also be a chance for a stray storm this afternoon as a cold front makes its way through our area. We will start off with clouds, but those should be clearing out by 5 pm. Temperatures are around 70 degrees this morning and highs today will be in the mid 80s. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid 60s, which is the lowest number in over a week.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Winds: W 5-10 mph. High: 84.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 66.
REST OF THE WEEK: Humidity levels will drop tonight into tomorrow as drier air moves in behind the cold front. It will be a beautiful day tomorrow with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. Lows on Friday night will dip into the upper 60s.
WEEKEND: It will remain mild with lower humidity on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday, but it will feel more humid on Sunday. It will be mostly dry and sunny over the weekend.
NEXT WEEK: Humidity levels and temperatures will rise back up at the beginning of next week. Highs will be in the lower 90s on Monday and Tuesday. However, another cold front could help drop temperatures back down into the upper 80s on Wednesday. We may also see a few showers on Wednesday afternoon.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
