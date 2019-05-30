Showers this morning, nice weekend ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few showers and storms will be possible early this morning, but everyone will not see rain. There will also be a chance for a stray storm this afternoon as a cold front makes its way through our area. We will start off with clouds, but those should be clearing out by 5 pm. Temperatures are around 70 degrees this morning and highs today will be in the mid 80s. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid 60s, which is the lowest number in over a week.