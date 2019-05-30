Tiger commit Tucker takes his game to NBA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After waiting most of Wednesday to find out the status of Memphis Tigers Basketball recruit Rayjon Tucker, the news is finally in.
Tucker announced on his Twitter account that he is staying in the NBA Draft.
He uses these words to describe his decision: “It has always been a dream of mine to play in the NBA and today I have decided to forego my opportunity at Memphis University to pursue my NBA Dream. Thanks to all those who support me. Sincere Gratitude.”
Tucker, considered among the top graduate transfers in the nation out of Little Rock, committed to the Tigers May 11 but with the caveat he could go for the money and start his pro career.
The 6-foot-5-inch guard averaged more than 20 points a game for the Little Rock Trojans, hit better than 40 percent of his three-point attempts and is a slam-dunking finisher at the rim.
