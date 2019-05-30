Tiger Football earns Pre-Season All AAC honors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In a little more than three months it’ll be pigskin time again, college football style!
The Memphis Tigers are expecting big things on the gridiron this year, and Athlon’s Magazine apparently agrees.
Athlon’s names 11 Tigers to its Pre-Season All American Athletic Conference list, that includes four on the first team.
Wide receiver Damonte Coxie returns for his Junior season as the Tigers number one receiver.
Junior Dustin Woodard earns First Team Honors on the offensive line.
Two Tigers are First Team Defense, linebacker Bryce Huff and cornerback T.J. Carter.
Memphis opens its season against Ole Miss at the Liberty Bowl August 31.
