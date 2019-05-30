Two indicted in shooting death of Phil Trenary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men were indicted on first-degree murder and other charges in the shooting death of Memphis businessman and civic leader Philip Trenary, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.
A grand jury also indicted 22-year-old McKinney Wright Jr. and 18-year-old Quandarius Richardson on charges of attempted especially aggravated robbery. Richardson was also indicted on charges of theft of property over $10,000 and intentionally evading arrest in a motor vehicle risking injury or death.
Both men are in custody without bond in the Shelby County Jail.
The incident occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. on September 27, 2018, in the 500 block of South Front Street where Trenary was walking on the sidewalk and talking on his cellphone.
Witnesses say a white pickup truck stopped nearby and a man exited the passenger side, approached Trenary from behind and shot him in the head.
The truck had been reported stolen and was found by police the next day in the Frayser, but the driver refused to stop and drove away at a high rate of speed. The truck crashed at McLemore and Mississippi, injuring several occupants of two other vehicles.
Richardson was arrested at the scene, while Wright and a 16-year-old female were arrested the following day. Her case was handled in Juvenile Court.
Trenary was president and chief executive officer of the Greater Memphis Chamber.
