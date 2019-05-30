WOWS program provides essential life skills for women

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has led Manhood University for the last three years, providing different life skills for men. Now, an equivalent program is being offered for women.
For Mattie Martin, Memphis is home.
After living away for many years and getting a divorce, Martin found her hometown harder to navigate when she returned.
“I didn't have a lot of connections. It was very hard to get in front of people that could help me and allow me an opportunity to work in my field of study, education and customer service,” said Martin.
For the last two months, Martin has had several interviews because she decided to join Women Offering Women Support.
WOWS is the female counterpart to the city’s Manhood University.
City leaders say the program is a form of reentry, but not just for one type of person.
“If you just got some personal challenges of just getting over that hump. Be it child support, expungement, financial literacy, soft skills to prepare for a job,” said Ken Moody, City of Memphis.
Since graduating from the first WOWS group in March, Martin has been receiving job opportunities.
“I love working with students. I love working with kids. I love teaching,” said Martin.
The second group of WOWS starts Thursday.
The six-week program meets once a week.
Martin feels ready to confidently tackle the future and her favorite thing is she's staying in Memphis.
“There were times I thought about leaving, but since meeting with WOWS I feel really good about staying here,” said Martin.
