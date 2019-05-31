Bluff City Law could begin filming in Memphis soon, reports say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Business Journal reports NBC’s new legal drama “Bluff City Law” is leaning towards filming in Memphis, according to sources.
The final decision will be announced soon.
The pilot for the show, starring Jimmi Smits and Caitlin McGee, was filmed in Memphis earlier this year.
“We are outside the Lorraine motel and we are in a diner and it was really fun to actually get to use places that are a part of Memphis,” said Mcgee.
Since the show has been picked up for the fall, it’s been unclear where the show will be filmed. Options also include other cities such as Atlanta or New Orleans.
Both the Memphis City Council and Shelby County Commission unanimously passed resolutions to ask the state to offer $10 million in incentives to lure productions to Memphis.
Linn Sitler with the Memphis and Shelby County Film and Television Commission has been on the frontlines of this effort.
In a statement to WMC Action News 5, she said:
“No one should make their announcement until NBC has made their announcement. We’re optimistic but there’s nothing official.”
Sitler says the show would bring a $55 million return on investment per season.
We still have to wait and see what the final call will be.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.