Breakdown: Why the “Ring of Fire” caused lots of severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A heatwave impacted the Southeast and it continued through most of the month of May. States like Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida and Alabama are seeing highs in the 90s with some locations in the 100s for more than a week.
The May heat is all due to what meteorologist call the “ring of fire” weather pattern that has set up over the eastern half of the country.
A very dominate area of high pressure anchored itself across the Southeast and provide an extended period of heat and dry weather.
While areas across the middle of the country saw round, after round, after round, of rain and severe storms as precipitation travels on the edge of the high pressure, like a ring.
When it comes to rain and storms, the southeast will be on the dry and oppressive side, the rain and storms will push around the high and cause wet and severe weather in the Midwest, Northern Plains and Great Lakes regions.
In fact, the “Ring of Fire” caused numerous days of severe weather. Over the course of May we had 26 out of 31 days where a tornado occurred across the United States.
During that time frame we had 642 Tornado Reports and 1,037 tornado warnings across the country.
All these extremes are being caused by the ring of fire pattern around the high pressure, while this system has finally broken down across the southeast, we will continue to track our complex weather pattern for the month of June.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.