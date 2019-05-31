DeSoto County officers complete autism awareness training

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Hundreds of emergency responders in DeSoto County are now trained to better handle situations when dealing with people with autism.
There are days when they're arresting criminals, but they're often running into people who just need help.
Sometimes it takes a special set of skills to know the difference.
“Patience. Patience. Listening to people. Understand what we're dealing with,” said Brik Waldrop, Olive Branch Police Department.
Since 2015, The Arc Northwest Mississippi has trained first responders in the Mid-South on how to deal with people with autism and other disabilities.
“A lot of their behaviors present like something else. They look like something else. They might look like someone in a crisis that has been using drugs. It’s very easy to confuse their behaviors,” said Rebecca Treadway, The Arc Northwest Mississippi.
“It's a lot of figuring out is this defiant behavior or is this somebody in crisis,” said Waldrop.
This month, 40 more DeSoto County first responders were trained.
“We really have trained everyone in DeSoto County. We've been to Marshall County. We're going to Tupelo,” said Treadway.
Olive Branch Officer Brik Waldrop was trained in 2017.
He's now part of the department's Crisis Intervention Team.
For his first six years in law enforcement he didn't know the training existed. He says it's eye-opening.
“It was very, very helpful as far as my interactions with people who were really just in need,” said Waldrop.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.