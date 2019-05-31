Feeling less humid, sunshine returns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a nice morning with temperatures in the 60s and low humidity. We will have a beautiful day with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. Tonight will also be mild with lows in the mid 60s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. High: 86.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 66.
WEEKEND: It will be warmer on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s, but humidity will still be uncharacteristically low. Humidity levels will rise back up on Sunday, so the heat index will be in the mid 90s. Saturday will feature full sunshine, but a weak cold front will move in late Saturday into early Sunday and give us a chance for showers. After some morning drizzle, the rest of Sunday should be mostly dry.
NEXT WEEK: The front on Sunday will reinforce the dry air, so humidity levels will dip back down again for the start of next week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the 60s. Monday and Tuesday will be our dry and sunny days for the week. Another weather system will bring us a chance for showers on Wednesday and Thursday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.