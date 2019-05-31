Funeral for former Sen. Thad Cochran to take place at MS Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Funeral arrangements for Senator Cochran have been announced.
Longtime U.S. Senator Thad Cochran died at the age of 81 Thursday morning.
Cochran (R-Miss.), who represented Mississippi in Congress for more than 45 years, passed away peacefully early this morning in Oxford.
Cochran, a Navy veteran who eventually served as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Senate Agriculture Committee, resigned from the Senate in April 2018 due to health concerns.
June 2: Visitation
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Visitation will be held at The University of Mississippi Robert C. Khayat Law Center at 481 Chucky Mullins Drive, Oxford, MS
June 3: Funeral Service
11:00 a.m.
The funeral service will be held at the Mississippi State Capitol at 11:00 a.m.
June 4: Funeral Service
11:00 a.m.
A funeral service will be held at Northminster Baptist Church at 3955 Ridgewood Road in Jackson, MS.
