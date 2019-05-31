5 Great Things: Local girls compete in Nat’l Spelling Bee, Olympians help Memphians swim

Several of our favorite good news stories made this a great week in the Mid-South.
By Kym Clark | May 31, 2019 at 2:35 PM CDT - Updated May 31 at 2:35 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We're heading into the month of June chock-full of great things happening in the Mid-South, here are 5 from this week.

WWII vet, 95, goes skydiving on Memorial Day

Luke McLaurine, a 95-year-old World War II veteran, joined a group of vets at West Tennessee Skydiving in Whiteville to jump out of a plane for fun this Memorial Day.

2 Germantown girls competing in National Spelling Bee

Germantown's Misha Agrawal of Houston Middle School and Sophia Overstreet from Riverdale Elementary School participated in this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

Olympians come to Memphis to help people learn to swim

Gold Medal Olympians Elizabeth Beisel, Rowdy Gaines and Cullen Jones visited Memphis-area pools to help children learn to swim as part of the USA Swimming Foundation's Make a Splash Tour.

WOWS program provides essential life skills for women

An equivalent to Manhood University is happening now for Memphis women. Women Offering Women Support, or WOWS, is a form of reentry. The program offers help with child support, expungement, financial literacy, or soft skills to prepare for a job.

Collierville names new school superintendent

Collierville Schools welcomed the district’s new top educator, Dr. Gary Lilly of Bristol Tennessee City Schools. John Aitken is retiring after 36 years in Shelby County education.

