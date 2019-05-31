5 Great Things: Local girls compete in Nat’l Spelling Bee, Olympians help Memphians swim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We're heading into the month of June chock-full of great things happening in the Mid-South, here are 5 from this week.
Luke McLaurine, a 95-year-old World War II veteran, joined a group of vets at West Tennessee Skydiving in Whiteville to jump out of a plane for fun this Memorial Day.
Germantown's Misha Agrawal of Houston Middle School and Sophia Overstreet from Riverdale Elementary School participated in this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Gold Medal Olympians Elizabeth Beisel, Rowdy Gaines and Cullen Jones visited Memphis-area pools to help children learn to swim as part of the USA Swimming Foundation's Make a Splash Tour.
An equivalent to Manhood University is happening now for Memphis women. Women Offering Women Support, or WOWS, is a form of reentry. The program offers help with child support, expungement, financial literacy, or soft skills to prepare for a job.
Collierville Schools welcomed the district’s new top educator, Dr. Gary Lilly of Bristol Tennessee City Schools. John Aitken is retiring after 36 years in Shelby County education.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.