Infant found inside Horn Lake apartment after deadly home invasion

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - A man and woman are dead, while another man is recovering in the hospital after a suspected home invasion Thursday night in Horn Lake.
WMC Action News 5 learned an infant may have witnessed the killings.
"Your heart kind of goes like, ‘what's going on?’ This is a good neighborhood,” said Christie Ransom, resident.
Christie Ransom didn't know what to make of the scene at her apartment complex Thursday night.
"I have a 17-year-old son. We went up the street, my other son and myself to get some items from the store. I thought something had happened because it was right by my apartment,” said Ransom.
Horn Lake Police say they received a call about a disturbance in the 700 building of The DeSoto Apartments off Goodman Road.
When officers arrived, they found a man outside the building who had been shot.
He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Inside the apartment, police say they found the bodies of 28-year-old Antonio Gipson and 27-year-old Serena Madkins.
Investigators say both had been shot.
An unharmed baby was also found inside the apartment.
Friday, men dressed in protective gear were seen going in and out of the crime scene.
"I was just really devastated because nothing goes on here,” said Ransom.
Investigators say they believe the victims died after what appears to be a home invasion by unknown suspects.
The DeSoto Apartments were just acquired by Timberland Partners earlier this month.
A spokesperson released a statement saying, “Our first and foremost concern is for the safety and security of our residents and we are cooperating fully with local authorities.”
