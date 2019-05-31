$2K worth of plants stolen from Overton Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Overton Park officials say someone made off with thousands of dollars worth of plants.
Park officials discovered the theft Wednesday in the formal gardens. According to Overton Park’s Facebook page, someone stole 150 plants, including three topiaries and several large hydrangea bushes.
The park says volunteers from the Daughters of the American Revolution - River City Chapter will replant new plants once they are replaced.
The park is asking for donations to replace the stolen plants.
