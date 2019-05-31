$2K worth of plants stolen from Overton Park

$2K worth of plants stolen from Overton Park
Overton Park says someone stole $2,000 worth of plants, topiaries and bushes.
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | May 31, 2019 at 12:53 PM CDT - Updated May 31 at 12:53 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Overton Park officials say someone made off with thousands of dollars worth of plants.

Park officials discovered the theft Wednesday in the formal gardens. According to Overton Park’s Facebook page, someone stole 150 plants, including three topiaries and several large hydrangea bushes.

As we celebrate East Parkway Pavilion welcoming visitors again (all thanks to your generous support), we find ourselves...

Posted by Overton Park on Thursday, May 30, 2019

The park says volunteers from the Daughters of the American Revolution - River City Chapter will replant new plants once they are replaced.

The park is asking for donations to replace the stolen plants.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.