Man arrested, charged with Lafayette Co. woman’s murder
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | May 31, 2019 at 6:14 PM CDT - Updated May 31 at 6:40 PM

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A Mississippi man has been arrested and charged with murder after police say they found a woman dead in a home.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department was called to a residence for a domestic disturbance and gun shots.

When investigators arrived, they found a woman shot.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Investigators arrested 76-year-old Jimmy Hester on the scene.

Hester is charged with murder and will be seeing a Justice Court Judge Monday.

