Man convicted of killing Myneisha Johnson to serve life in prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 22-year-old man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing an 18-year-old girl in downtown Memphis in 2016.
Judge Lee Coffee sentenced Kwasi Corbin to life in prison for first-degree murder, 25 years for attempted first-degree murder and six years for using a firearm with intent to commit a dangerous felony.
Last month, a jury deliberated just more than an hour before finding Corbin guilty of killing Myneishia Johnson as she walked on Second Street just north of Peabody Place not long after midnight May 22, 2016. Witnesses say Corbin pulled up to a stoplight, lowered the driver’s side window, began shooting into the crowd with a rifle.
Johnson died from her injuries and a 19-year-old man was injured.
Prosecutors say Corbin sped away from the scene, leading police on a chase down Union, then south onto I-240 and I-55. He crashed near South Third and was arrested.
Corbin tossed his rifle during the chase but police found it near interstate.
Corbin’s sentences are to be served consecutively.
