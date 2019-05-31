Memphis Police discourage BASE jumper’s daring dive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are looking into the video of a BASE jumper, or a person who jumps off buildings or towers while wearing a parachute.
The investigation also comes with a strong warning about the dangers of the extreme sport.
It's something they strongly discourage.
The daring jump off a 29-story Gothic-style building in Downtown Memphis was posted to Instagram.
It’s clear from the jumper’s Instagram page that this wasn’t his maiden plunge.
With this extreme sport comes extreme danger.
Since 1995, Alex Coker has jumped out of planes and now teaches skydiving.
“BASE jumping is similar to skydiving but totally different. With BASE diving you're very low to the ground, you're extremely low to the ground and you've only got one parachute,” said Coker.
The outlaw nature of the sport is a reason that many BASE jumpers want to maintain their secrecy.
“In order to do something like that safely you'd need to get permits, you need to have safety coordinators involved to do things the right way instead of doing something like a bandit jump there,” said Coker.
In this case, it's unclear if the Sterick Building jumper had permission from the building owner
and Memphis Police say this was certainly not cleared with them.
Memphis police say it's possible the man in the video could face a misdemeanor charge for trespassing if he did not have permission.
We tried contacting the jumper Friday. He did not return our message.
