Pink Palace debuts new exhibit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Pink Palace Museum is debuting a new exhibit at the Mallory-Neely and Woodruff-Fontaine Houses.
The new collection, Wedding Belles, will display wedding gowns from the 1830s to the 1960s.
"The gowns are incredible! Most of the gowns are in remarkably good condition, especially the 19th century pieces. Many of the dresses were worn by Memphis brides,” said Holly Jansen, Mallory-Neely House Manager.
The grand opening will be June 7 in the Mallory-Neely and Woodruff-Fontaine Houses from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
The Mallory-Neely House exhibit is on display all summer long. The Woodruff-Fontaine House exhibit is open for the month of June.
