Pleasant end to the work week, start to the weekend

Lower humidity and seasonal afternoon highs are expected to end the week and start the weekend.
The cold front that brought us clouds and rain yesterday has moved out of the region, in its wake we are left with lots of sunshine, lower humidity and seasonal temperatures. Afternoon highs will warm into the middle 80s with northwest winds around 5 to 10 mph under sunny skies. Tonight, we keep with the mainly clear skies and see lows dip into the upper 60s with northwest winds around 5 to 10 mph.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: Northwest around 5 to 10 mph. High: 86.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 66.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday is looking mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s along with northwest winds. Clouds will build late Saturday into early Sunday as a decaying front pushes into the region. That could give a few showers overnight and isolated rain chances on Sunday. Sunday we are looking partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s with overnight lows staying in the upper 60s.
NEXT WEEK: We look to dry out on Monday and Tuesday with mostly to partly sunny skies, afternoon highs will stay in the middle 80s with overnight lows in the 60s and 70s. Our next weather system looks to push into the region Wednesday into Thursday. That will increase our rain chances as we move into mid-to-late week. Afternoon highs will stay in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s region wide. Forecast models are hinting at a few showers remaining in the forecast as we closeout the week ahead.
