Pleasant end to the work week, start to the weekend

NEXT WEEK: We look to dry out on Monday and Tuesday with mostly to partly sunny skies, afternoon highs will stay in the middle 80s with overnight lows in the 60s and 70s. Our next weather system looks to push into the region Wednesday into Thursday. That will increase our rain chances as we move into mid-to-late week. Afternoon highs will stay in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s region wide. Forecast models are hinting at a few showers remaining in the forecast as we closeout the week ahead.