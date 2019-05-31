1 suspect arrested after carjacking, crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One suspect is behind bars and a second suspect is on the run after police say they carjacked a Mercedes and caused a crash.
"We saw a bunch of police shoot down that way and then shoot down this way,” said Mitch Barker, witness.
Mitch Barker was at Neeley’s Barbecue restaurant at Germantown and Winchester, when police were chasing after a suspected carjacker on the run at a busy intersection.
"I heard the helicopter. I didn't see the helicopter. Everyone inside the restaurant was talking about it,” said Barker.
Just across the street, a crash happened. The Mercedes crashed into a woman at the light.
"It was awful,” she said.
She saw the carjackers.
"They got out the car running and left me there and I just don't know what happened after that,” she said.
One of the suspected carjackers was captured and surrounded by police who handcuffed him.
The woman didn’t want to look at him.
"I'm afraid to look at it. I'm scared,” she said.
She did not appear to be injured.
Police were all over the area at Winchester and Germantown.
Investigators say the Mercedes was carjacked from the Ten Mile Creek Apartments on American Way. Police finally caught up with them where they crashed.
It was quite a site for motorists. However, it was not such an unusual sight for Mitch Barker.
"Being from Baltimore, not totally unheard of,” said Barker.
Police still have not captured the second carjacking suspect.
If you know who he is, call Crimestoppers at 901-528-2274.
