Board of Aldermen to consider the resignation of two Oxford police officers

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Oxford Board of Aldermen will consider the resignation of two police officers in a meeting Tuesday.
WMC Action News 5 first learned about the officers resigning from attorney Carlos Moore.
Moore is representing the family of Dominique Clayton, a mother of four who was shot and killed in May.
He claims the two officers decided to resign after Matthew Kinne, a former Oxford officer, was charged in Clayton’s death.
Moore said he found out about the resignations through his own investigation.
“These two officers actually admitted to one of the family members of the Clayton’s they resigned,” said Moore.
If the Board of Aldermen allows the two officers to resign, they will also have to consider hiring two new officers.
Those requests will be heard on Tuesday.
