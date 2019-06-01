Calm and comfortable weather for your First Alert Forecast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A high-pressure system located to the west of our area is leaving us with dry and calm weather. In the next 24 hours, it will feel comfortable outside with low humidity, but there’s a slight chance for a quick shower to stroll through late tomorrow.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear WIND: Light LOW: 66
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny WIND: W5 HIGH: 89
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear WIND: Light LOW: 69
THE WEEKEND: Saturday is bringing back the heat with highs reaching in the upper 80s throughout the day with mostly sunny skies. Fortunately, the humidity for tomorrow will be lower, leaving our area feeling quite comfortable. There is a slight chance for a stray shower to stroll through late Saturday night heading into early Sunday morning. Saturday overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday highs will be in the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s.
NEXT WEEK: We are starting our Monday off with a slight drop in high temperatures and partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the upper 60s. As we continue into the rest of our week, the humidity will begin to increase. Tuesday there will be partly cloudy skies. Both
Tuesday and Wednesday are when we begin to see a slight chance of showers possible. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s for both days. Wednesday will have more cloud cover with that increased humidity. The slight chance of showers and mostly cloudy skies does not stop for Thursday and Friday. Thursday highs will be in the upper 80s with lows in the lowers 70s. As for Friday, highs will be just around average for this time of the year.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.