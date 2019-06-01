Calm and comfortable weather for your First Alert Forecast

Tuesday and Wednesday are when we begin to see a slight chance of showers possible. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s for both days. Wednesday will have more cloud cover with that increased humidity. The slight chance of showers and mostly cloudy skies does not stop for Thursday and Friday. Thursday highs will be in the upper 80s with lows in the lowers 70s. As for Friday, highs will be just around average for this time of the year.