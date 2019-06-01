City officials investigating foul odor throughout Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City officials are investigating a foul odor permeating the Bluff City.
The official cause of the smell is still unknown but MLGW says it is not a project they are working on.
People from all around the city have reported that they can smell in their homes.
We received a statement from the city Saturday morning that reads:
“I received information concerning strong odors this morning and have asked our Evironmental Maintenance staff to investigate this. As these locations are not near one of the 2 wastewater treatment plants we would then check the sanitary sewer collection system to see if it is the cause. We also communicate with MLGW as they use mercaptan to add an rotten egg odor to the natural gas they distribute."
