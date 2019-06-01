Community rallies around Collierville teen who lost his father to cancer

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The community is rallying around a recent Collierville high school graduate who is coping with a devastating loss.
Llandon King’s father passed away just over a week after graduation.
“I graduated May 16th and I lost my father May 25th,” said King.
Landon learned his father was terminally ill with cancer one day before he died. His father didn’t want to add any more additional stress to his son’s final weeks in high school.
It's been a tough year for the 18-year-old.
This honor roll student, Senior class president and avid community volunteer worked six days a week at two jobs his entire senior year, trying to financially support his ailing father who fell behind on his bills.
“I was just doing everything I could, even if it meant having no sleep one night. Even if it meant missing out on meals, I didn’t care,” said King. “That was my dad. That was the man I was going to do anything for to make sure he had what he needed.”
King made a Facebook post asking for financial help last month that caught the eye of a group called “Collierville Cares.”
“I told him, he literally changed my life before I even met him,” said Lisa McNutt, Collierville Cares.
McNutt and the other Collierville moms and supporters decided to throw King a graduation party.
A party his father knew about before he passed away.
“He said, ‘Landon, I think it’s great that people in the community are willing to do that for you,’” said King.
“Collierville Cares” also wants to help raise money for King so he can navigate through some financial legal matters. They started a GoFundMe page to help with different expenses.
“This is going way beyond the party. As long as Landon will let me be a part of his village, I told him I’m here for the long haul because he’s going places,” said McNutt.
King will attend the University of Memphis in the fall. He plans to major in Business and follow in his father’s footsteps, who owned a small business.
