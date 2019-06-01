901 FC prepares for road trip to St. Louis FC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC is riding high after advancing to the 4th round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
Wednesday’s 4-0 victory over Hartford propels Memphis into match-up against Orlando City SC, June 12th at Mike Rose Soccer Complex
Before that happens, 901 FC has to reset its sights on USL play, as they hit the road for a match at St. Louis FC on Saturday night.
Forward Jochen Graf, who scored 2 goals against Hartford, says as good as it was, that third round game is over.
“Yeah, it’s a midweek game and a midweek win is a big confidence booster for us.” Graf said. “But, at the same time we’re focused a lot on the League and we’ve been happy with the way we’ve been trending. So, yeah we just want to keep that going forward and make sure we have a good solid outing at St. Louis. I know they have a strong team, but we’ve prepared well and I think we’ve recovered well from the Wednesday game so, yeah I look forward to getting out there.”
Kickoff for 901 FC at St. Louis FC is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday Night.
