901 FC prepares for road trip to St. Louis FC

“Yeah, it’s a midweek game and a midweek win is a big confidence booster for us.” Graf said. “But, at the same time we’re focused a lot on the League and we’ve been happy with the way we’ve been trending. So, yeah we just want to keep that going forward and make sure we have a good solid outing at St. Louis. I know they have a strong team, but we’ve prepared well and I think we’ve recovered well from the Wednesday game so, yeah I look forward to getting out there.”