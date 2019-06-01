Gasol gives Grizz fans window to NBA Finals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies have missed the NBA Playoffs the last couple of years, but Grizzlies fans are living the dream in the NBA Finals thanks to Marc Gasol.
Gasol is turning Memphis fans into “We the North-Southern Division” as he helps lead the Toronto Raptors against the Golden State Warriors.
Gasol was sent to Toronto at the late season trade deadline after playing the first 11 years of his career with the Grizzlies.
In game one, Gasol unleashed his best game of the playoffs so far, scoring 20 points and grabbing 7 rebounds as the Raptors surprise the Warriors 118-109.
“You’re out there you’re playing basketball like you did your whole life and it’s the most fun.” Gasol said. “You lock in, not allow when they make a couple shots, tough shots or mistakes that you make defensively, kind of rattle you a little bit and frustrate you. You got to stay poised during the whole game. So your brain can’t go anywhere else but every possession.”
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.