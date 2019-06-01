Memphis 150 ready to run at Memphis International Speedway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The K&N Pro Series Memphis 150 returns to Memphis International Raceway on Saturday.
The Track brings back great memories for Ruben Garcia Jr. The 23-year old K&N Pro Series Driver, who also races in the NASCAR Mexico Series, got his first win on American soil at last year’s NASCAR K&N Pro Series Memphis 150.
“Always excited to come back here.” said Garcia. “I was actually looking at some pictures of me here, and I posted some stuff on my social media, good memories, good throwbacks from my first win here. It was a very special moment. Looking to keep that tradition going.”
Garcia will make his third appearance in the Memphis 150 on Saturday, and he says he and his crew have the track figured out.
“The asphalt is so worn out, and so old that it kills tires. It requires a lot of patience and a lot of smoothness in driving to be able to be good there at the end. That’s what I think we did perfect last year. That’s something we figured out really good. I think that experience we learned from last year can pay off again this year again.”
Sam Mayer, 15, hopes he can take the crown from Garcia this year. It’s Mayer’s first full season in the K&N Series, but he’s already won a race in Bristol, Tennessee last month. If he wins in Memphis he would sweep the Volunteer State.
“That’d be pretty awesome. Bristol was definitely a one of a kind event, and winning in Memphis would mean a lot too,” Mayer said.
Both Garcia and Mayer say fans will enjoy the quality of the racing at MIR this weekend.
The Green Flag for the Memphis 150 drops at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday at Memphis International Raceway.
