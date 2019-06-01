Pleasant start to June across the Mid-South

High pressure continues to bring the Mid-South dry and calm weather. That system will quickly move out and the pattern becomes more unsettled for next week.
It is a comfortable start to the day in the Mid-South as high pressure keeps conditions fair. Expect mostly sunny skies today with afternoon highs back near 90 degrees and northwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. Lower humidity values today mean not as sticky conditions when you step outside, enjoy it while its here as the humid values will rise for next week. Tonight, we will see increasing clouds and a possible shower or storm as a decaying front pushes into the region overnight. Lows will hover near 70 degrees with winds shifting mainly out of the west around 5 to 10 mph.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: Northwest around 5 to 10 mph. High: 89.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Winds: West to Southwest around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 70.
SUNDAY: An isolated shower cannot be ruled out during the day tomorrow; otherwise partly cloudy skies will prevail along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. It will be a bit more humid tomorrow, something you will notice when outside. Lows will dip into the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies.
NEXT WEEK: Afternoon highs will slightly drop on Monday with afternoon highs in the middle 80s and partly cloudy skies, lows will fall into the upper 60s. As we push into the remainder of the week, humidity values will rise as will our rain chances. Tuesday we are looking at partly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s and isolated rain chances, lows will fall into the lower 70s. Wednesday we will see clouds build even more with isolated shower chances and afternoon highs in the 80s with overnight lows in the 70s. Rain chances will build even more for Thursday and Friday as our next front moves closer to the region, highs will stay in the middle to upper 80s with overnight lows in the 70s and mostly cloudy skies across the region. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest updates on our unsettled weather pattern for the first full week of June.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.