Staying mild this evening, then tracking a few showers overnight

High pressure is moving out, and a weak cold front is dropping in from the north. The cold front could bring a few showers to the Mid-South overnight.
It has been a beautiful day across the Mid-South, afternoon highs have warmed into the upper 80s as expected under mostly sunny skies and lower humidity. We will keep with westerly winds this evening with clouds increasing and temperatures staying mild. A weak cold front will drop into the region tonight, increasing our clouds across the Mid-South and thanks to moisture building ahead of the front, a few showers and storms are possible overnight. Lows will dip into the upper 60s to lower 70s tonight under partly cloudy skies and light winds.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Winds: Light. 20% of an isolated shower. Low: 70.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. Winds: Northwest around 5 mph. High: 89.
SUNDAY: An isolated shower cannot be ruled out during the day tomorrow; otherwise partly cloudy skies will prevail along with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. It will be a bit more humid tomorrow, something you will notice when outside. Lows will dip into the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies.
NEXT WEEK: Afternoon highs will slightly drop on Monday with afternoon highs in the middle 80s and partly cloudy skies, lows will fall into the upper 60s. As we push into the remainder of the week, humidity values will rise as will our rain chances. Tuesday we are looking at partly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s and isolated rain chances, lows will fall into the lower 70s. Wednesday we will see clouds build even more with isolated shower chances and afternoon highs in the 80s with overnight lows in the 70s. Rain and thunderstorm chances will build even more for Thursday and Friday as system moves closer to the region, highs will stay in the middle to upper 80s with overnight lows in the 70s and mostly cloudy skies across the region. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest updates on our unsettled weather pattern for the first full week of June.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.