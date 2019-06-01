Staying mild this evening, then tracking a few showers overnight

NEXT WEEK: Afternoon highs will slightly drop on Monday with afternoon highs in the middle 80s and partly cloudy skies, lows will fall into the upper 60s. As we push into the remainder of the week, humidity values will rise as will our rain chances. Tuesday we are looking at partly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s and isolated rain chances, lows will fall into the lower 70s. Wednesday we will see clouds build even more with isolated shower chances and afternoon highs in the 80s with overnight lows in the 70s. Rain and thunderstorm chances will build even more for Thursday and Friday as system moves closer to the region, highs will stay in the middle to upper 80s with overnight lows in the 70s and mostly cloudy skies across the region. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest updates on our unsettled weather pattern for the first full week of June.